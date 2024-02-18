Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,311,419 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,186,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $191,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,011,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 131.7% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,809 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,638 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 216,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 364,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

