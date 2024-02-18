Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 81,094 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,312,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $200,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $54.80.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

