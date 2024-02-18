Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 15,938 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
McKesson Trading Up 1.1 %
MCK stock opened at $511.06 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $519.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $479.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
