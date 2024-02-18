Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $6.19 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $555.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $579.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $544.81 and a 200-day moving average of $491.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

