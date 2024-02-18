Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $160.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

