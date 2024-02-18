EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,833 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of EOG Resources worth $186,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

