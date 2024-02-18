Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.2 %

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.