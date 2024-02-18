Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 18th (AAU, ADES, AEZS, AIRG, AMS, AWX, BLPH, CALA, CANF, CBFV)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, February 18th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

