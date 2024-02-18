Ergo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $572,937.24 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $112.95 million and $572,937.24 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00002966 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,846.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.32 or 0.00517518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00135898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00233027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00149524 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000532 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,448,232 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

