ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $188.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $20.87.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp
About ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ESSA Bancorp
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.