ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $188.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

About ESSA Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 2,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

