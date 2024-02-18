Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.25.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

