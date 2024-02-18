Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $26.16 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $26.16 or 0.00050498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.81 billion and $146.94 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,812.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.51 or 0.00516294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00135823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00230851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.05 or 0.00148701 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,615,274 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

