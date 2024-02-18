Evercore ISI Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $92.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

