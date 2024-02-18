Evercore ISI Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $3.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATUS. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.48.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Altice USA

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 163.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 159.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,159,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 1,328,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 81.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.