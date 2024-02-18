Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.