ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

ExlService stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of ExlService by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,910,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,925,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 248,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 135,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 408,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 239,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,015,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,932,000 after acquiring an additional 180,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,176,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after acquiring an additional 609,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

