Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 81,224 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $20,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.16 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

