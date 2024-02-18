FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FDS opened at $458.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.63. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $487.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

