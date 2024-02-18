FedEx Co. (FDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the shipping service provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
FedEx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FedEx to earn $21.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.
FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %
FDX stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
