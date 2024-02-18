Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $681.21 million and $268.98 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00077820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00026445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00020023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,982,642 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.