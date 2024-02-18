Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 224 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,217,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,851,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,800,000 after buying an additional 329,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

