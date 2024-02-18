Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 2,602 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,616,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,047,000 after acquiring an additional 116,708 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,771,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,125,000 after purchasing an additional 792,129 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day moving average is $95.07.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

