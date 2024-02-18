Financial Review: Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novavax and Coherus BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $1.98 billion 0.25 -$657.94 million ($6.37) -0.65 Coherus BioSciences $211.04 million 1.46 -$291.75 million ($2.62) -1.05

Coherus BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Coherus BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Novavax has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Novavax and Coherus BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 0 1 2 0 2.67 Coherus BioSciences 0 1 6 0 2.86

Novavax currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 500.96%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus target price of $11.22, suggesting a potential upside of 306.60%. Given Novavax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -52.29% N/A -30.74% Coherus BioSciences -102.86% N/A -43.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Novavax on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also focusing on products candidates for respiratory syncytial virus and malaria. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States. It also offers YUSIMRY, a biosimilar to Humira for the treatment of patients with inflammatory diseases characterized by increased production of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) in the body, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

