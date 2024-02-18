First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Horizon by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 137,525 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Horizon by 721.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 97,144 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

First Horizon Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE FHN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,973,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

