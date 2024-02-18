First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 137.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.56.

First Solar Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $156.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

