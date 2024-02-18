First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $156.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.24 and its 200-day moving average is $162.06. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

