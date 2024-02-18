Fiske plc (FKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Fiske plc (LON:FKEGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Fiske stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.22. Fiske has a 52 week low of GBX 46.50 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 69 ($0.87). The stock has a market cap of £7.10 million, a PE ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.04.

In related news, insider James Philip Quibell Harrison acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £10,400 ($13,134.63). Corporate insiders own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

