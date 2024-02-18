FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $330.00 at BMO Capital Markets

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLT. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.67.

NYSE:FLT opened at $271.62 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.75 and a 200 day moving average of $262.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $135,367,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $173,805,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 913.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,992,000 after buying an additional 487,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $72,100,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

