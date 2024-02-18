Fmr LLC Buys 2,703,434 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,078,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 46.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.29.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

