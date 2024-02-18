Fmr LLC Buys 6,654,614 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.27% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $1,098,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,755,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,827 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $556.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $124.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average is $88.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

