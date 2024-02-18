Fmr LLC Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,333,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,458 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.73% of McKesson worth $1,014,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $511.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.62 and its 200-day moving average is $454.99. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $519.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

