Fmr LLC Has $824.22 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $824,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,598.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,364.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2,102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

