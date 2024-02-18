Fmr LLC Sells 117,806 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,806 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.99% of M&T Bank worth $1,047,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $160.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

