Fmr LLC Sells 528,358 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,738,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,358 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $872,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,337,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,347,000 after acquiring an additional 679,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,198,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

