Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,739,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 817,407 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.48% of Fortive worth $1,167,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $84.32 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $85.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

