FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:EMLD) & Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Critical Review

FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:EMLD) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAC Emerald Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigetti Computing 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rigetti Computing has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.93%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than FTAC Emerald Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares FTAC Emerald Acquisition and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAC Emerald Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Rigetti Computing -581.28% -62.84% -44.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTAC Emerald Acquisition and Rigetti Computing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAC Emerald Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $13.10 million 18.14 -$71.52 million ($0.68) -2.49

FTAC Emerald Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigetti Computing.

Summary

FTAC Emerald Acquisition beats Rigetti Computing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition



FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors. The company was formerly known as Emerald ESG Acquisition Corp. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Rigetti Computing



Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

