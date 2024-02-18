GateToken Market Cap Hits $457.54 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $457.54 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $4.74 or 0.00009152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015890 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,858.84 or 1.00090549 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000883 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.00165679 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000056 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006680 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,490,277 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,490,277.01462401 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.7503006 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,123,087.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

