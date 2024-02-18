Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $144.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Generac from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.79.

Get Generac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $117.28 on Thursday. Generac has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in Generac by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Generac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Generac by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.