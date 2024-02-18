General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,103. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $271.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.