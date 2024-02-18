General Motors (NYSE:GM) is P&S Credit Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

P&S Credit Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 4.9% of P&S Credit Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. P&S Credit Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,396,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.92%.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

