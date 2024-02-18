General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Boosted by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 125,540 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 0.9% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,396,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

