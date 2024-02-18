Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $326.17

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $326.17 and traded as low as $282.80. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $286.20, with a volume of 629 shares changing hands.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.65.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

