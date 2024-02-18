Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70 to $9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88. The company issued revenue guidance of +3 to +5% yr/yr or $23.783 billion to $24.245 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.07 billion.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

GPC opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.47. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,226,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,859,000 after acquiring an additional 101,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

