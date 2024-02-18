GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) is Sagil Capital LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 344.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,791,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388,418 shares during the quarter. GeoPark makes up 12.7% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $18,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GeoPark by 44,737.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GeoPark by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in GeoPark by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPRK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. 86,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $484.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. GeoPark Limited has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

