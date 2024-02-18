GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.68.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 over the last 90 days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $222,591,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GTLB opened at $73.37 on Friday. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

