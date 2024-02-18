Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOODN stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

