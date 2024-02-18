Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 29th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.7 %
LANDM stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
