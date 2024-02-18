Glenview Trust co Acquires 22,669 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co owned about 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $25,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.29. 11,088,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,006,448. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of -101.98, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

