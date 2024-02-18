Glenview Trust co Acquires 24,079 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Humana makes up 1.0% of Glenview Trust co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Glenview Trust co owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $36,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

HUM stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.92. The company had a trading volume of 954,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

