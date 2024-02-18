Glenview Trust co Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $5,604,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.8% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.58. 12,823,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,477,134. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

